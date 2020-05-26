Almost half of Apple Stores in the U.S. will be open by the end of the week

Apple is reopening 100 of its retail stores in the U.S. this week, bringing its total footprint of open stores to 130. The company currently has 271 stores in the country, meaning nearly half of them will be open for business again. Apple closed all of its stores outside of China back in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, only allowing for limited repair appointments.

Apple already began reopening a select few U.S. stores at the beginning of this month, but today's announcement is for many more locations.

Apple Stores will be reopening this week in the following states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Not all retail locations in these states will open at once, however — in New York for instance, only one Apple Store near Rochester will reopen this week.

You can go, but should you? — Apple told The Verge that initially, some reopened stores will be limiting service to curbside and online order pick-up as well as Genius Bar appointments. You won't be able to browse freely.

Because the pandemic doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon, you're still encouraged to order products for delivery when possible. If you do visit an Apple Store, you'll be required to wear a mask, and you may have your temperature checked before entry. Basically it won't be a very pleasant experience.

Apple

The closures caused headaches for customers who were in need of repairs and technical support from the Genius Bar. Because some customers had brought in devices for repair before the closures, Apple had to schedule days when customers could return and collect their items. The company also extended its return policy so customers who purchased items from a physical location could have an opportunity to bring them back for a refund.

Apple has continued to pay its retail workers their regular wages throughout the pandemic despite the closures.