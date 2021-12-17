Billionaires just can’t stop using their hoards of cash to go to space, and while you might be sick of watching their mad dash to flaunt wealth, it’s still hard to argue when someone shows up with free food.

Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese retail tycoon, recently put an interesting spin on the trend leave the Earth’s atmosphere by bringing along some canned food for Astronauts operating out of the International Space Station (ISS).

The delivery took place relatively early in his 12-day journey — within nine hours of Maezawa’s departure to be exact. Here’s a rundown of the food he delivered:

Boiled mackerel in miso

Beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce

Simmered chicken with bamboo shoots

Braised pork

According to the AP, Maezawa and his 6-year-old producer, Yozo Hirano, are the first self-paying tourists to visit the ISS since 2009. Unexpectedly the ISS has seen a flurry of external activity. In early October a Russian film crew shot the first movie ever filmed in space after docking at the station.

As you would probably assume, getting out to space is not a cheap endeavor. Even multi-millionaires like Tom Hanks refuse to match the hefty price tag required in a voyage to space. Supposedly Maezawa was looking at an $80 million charge for a 12-day trip, which he all but confirmed in the aforementioned AP piece.

Asked about reports claiming that he paid over $80 million for a 12-day mission, Maezawa said he couldn’t disclose the contract sum but admitted that he paid “pretty much” that amount.

People are just jealous — There is a strange belief among the world’s billionaires that any criticism levied against their decision to spend difference-making money on superfluous trips to space, is woefully misguided. For example, Maezawa when asked about his own decision to splurge on a space vacation rather than direct that money to an Earth-bound cause, pushed back against the haters, saying “Those who criticize are perhaps those who have never been to space.”

Can’t really argue with that I guess, but Maezawa took it to another level with some added gatekeeping. The barriers to entry when it comes to space tourism are already enormous considering you need to be a billionaire to seriously entertain the prospect, but the Japanese retail mogul suggested it requires even more.

“Yes, it is still rather expensive, but it is not only about money,” he told the AP. “So, honestly speaking, it is only accessible for those who have time and are physically fit and those who can afford it.”

Branson? Musk? Bezos? You hear that? Leaving the confines of Earth isn’t just about money, you have to be physically capable as well. I have to admit Maezawa’s space tour was executed quite well considering he managed to secure a brand collaboration with Uber Eats, spent close to two weeks out in orbit, and snuck in some jabs at the billionaire freaks who want to develop the edge of Earth’s atmosphere like it’s a piece of land next to an “on-the-rise” neighborhood.