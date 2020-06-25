'Boogaloo' acolytes finally get the boot from Discord for incendiary content

If you've never heard of the Boogaloo movement, Boogaloo Bois, or Boojahadeen, you're most likely a well-adjusted denizen online who does not actively harbor unhinged fantasies about civil wars. Unfortunately, however, certain parts of the internet have become central points for Boogaloo adherents who are mostly anti-government far-right acolytes with a propensity for extremely racist worldviews. One such hot spot is Discord where the most active Boogaloo server existed — until now.

According to Vice News, Discord has finally decided to terminate the Boogaloo server after noting that it violated community guidelines for "threatening and encouraging violence." The movement is no laughing matter as some of its followers also include active-duty service members from the American military. So far, Discord has deleted 2,258 member accounts espousing support for the disturbing ideology.

What Discord says — If it weren't for Vice News' expose on the Boogaloo server, there is a strong chance that it would have continued to operate sans any problem. But soon after the media outlet revealed its existence, Discord looked into the issue and in a statement to Vice News, a company spokesperson said, "We take these matters very seriously and continue to proactively monitor our service for any bad actors."

Where do Boogaloo Bois go now? — Clearly, the Boogaloo fans are having an existential crisis right now, according to Vice News, as their server's sudden termination means that their digital hangout spots no longer exist. Snippets between Boogaloo followers on Reddit show several expressing frustration at losing contact with their new friends.

All eyes on Facebook — As it is with any fringe movement, congregating online — even after a crackdown from a tech company — is only a matter of time and some creative thinking. It is possible that these fans may turn to free speech absolutist platforms like Gab where alt-right fanboys and girls already spend much of their time daydreaming about race wars. But they may not even need to do that since Facebook, the world's biggest social network, continues to provide refuge to Boogaloo followers and adjacent thinkers. Despite all talk about enforcing content policies to discourage racial hatred and animus between different groups, Boogaloo recommendations still pop up like mushrooms.

None of this is surprising, however, considering the fact that the network's creator spent several weeks struggling to get his position straight about Donald Trump's pro-shooting protesters post. Seeing more Boogaloo extremists on the website seems inevitable.