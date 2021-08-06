Disney World unveils 2-day 'Star Wars' LARP to escape reality, and it ain't cheap

Disney enthusiastically debuted its newest escape from the real world earlier this week with Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-day “immersive adventure voyage” near its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park in Bay Lake, Florida. The House of Mouse uses a lot of descriptors for the upcoming, themed live-action role-play vacation on the official website — “revolutionary,” “bespoke,” “magnificent” — but when it came to the price, there were no adjectives in sight, just the numbers. Specifically: a minimum of $4,800-$6,000 depending on the size of your group.

Please, Disney. Allow us to give you some free copywriting descriptors for those admission costs...

mind-numbing

obscene

classist

offensive

excessive

batshit

Here’s a sample itinerary, for those curious what a minimum of $5,000 can get you in a galaxy far, far away from the rest of us disgusting proletariat stuck with only their Disney+ accounts for any Star Wars-related distractions. From what we can tell, there’s only half an hour dedicated to “cocktails,” which we feel is a woefully short amount of time to prepare yourself to eat whatever the hell this is:

You can tell the shrimp are from outer space because they’re blue. Disney

For those of you actually interested in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: 1) It’s set to launch in Spring 2022, and 2) Could we convince you to give that $6,000 to us instead?

Cheaper ways to watch rich people enjoy space — Don’t have $6,000? Don’t worry, you can still watch the uber-wealthy enjoy space and space-adjacent recreational activities from the comfort of your discount couch. Next month, Netflix will begin airing its SpaceX docu-ganda, Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, a “near-real time” miniseries showcasing the training, launch, and return of the Technoking’s first all-civilian orbital rocket crew.