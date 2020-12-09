5G conspiracy theorists are screwing up their Wi-Fi / Massachusetts poised to ban facial recognition by cops

Conspiracy theorists claim Faraday cages will “protect” your router against 5G, so lots of people are buying the cages on Amazon. In turn, those customers are complaining that the devices are ruining their Wi-Fi signal. Meanwhile, Amazon doesn’t seem to care and continues to sell the Faraday cages. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss.
And later: A police reform bill passed in the Massachusetts House and Senate could make Massachusetts the first U.S. state to ban facial recognition by cops. The bill, which still requires the governor’s signature to become law, could inspire other states to follow suit. Ryan and Joshua talk about the news.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about crackpot theories and police reform legislation.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Crackpots are buying Faraday cages for routers then bemoaning bad Wi-Fi
- Massachusetts could be the first U.S. state to ban facial recognition by cops
