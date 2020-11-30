Apple ushers in a new MacBook era / Google’s mind-blowing Nest Audio smart speaker

Apple has released a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini, and none of them have Intel processors inside. Instead, they’re powered by Apple’s own M1 chip, part of a previously announced move away from processors made by Intel. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong and card stories editor James Pero recently took a look at the new machines. James joins us to discuss.
And later: The Nest Audio speaker will blow your mind, according to Ray Wong. He reviewed Google's newest Assistant-powered smart speaker and found the sound to be excellent at all volume levels. Ray joins us to talk about the new device.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about some of the awesome new tech devices for your holiday wishlist.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Apple officially divorces Intel with new MacBooks and Mac Mini
- The Nest Audio speaker will blow your mind
