Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T is the fall’s hottest phone / The YouTubers hellbent on destroying the iPhone 12

Special-edition phones usually mean little more than a logo slapped on the back. But OnePlus’s 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition — a partnership with the hotly anticipated video game — is so much more, according to Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong. He joins us to discuss.
And later:YouTubers can’t stop destroying the iPhone 12. Apple's claim that the iPhone 12 is more resilient than predecessors has prompted online reviewers to indulge in extreme stress-testing, which has involved everything from hammers to drops from great heights. Input card story editor James Pero joins us to talk about this trend.
On this episode of Input/Output, we’ve got stories coveting and decimating the latest smartphones.
