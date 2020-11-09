Google’s new Chromecast rules / Should the movie theater die?

The new Chromecast with Google TV, a $50 streaming device, improves on earlier models with the inclusion of a remote control. It also comes with a slick new TV interface for discovering content. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong wrote a glowing review of the new Chromecast. He joins us to discuss.
And later: Due to the pandemic, movie theaters are shuttering. Blockbusters are getting shelved. Studios are scrambling to find their way. And all this could be a good thing. So argues Input editor in chief Joshua Topolsky in a recent piece for the site. He joins us to talk about his article.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about at-home video streaming and the future of the movie-going experience.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Nobody needs an Apple TV anymore now that Chromecast has a remote
- It's time for movie theaters to die so movies can live again
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to Input/Output wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- We're hosted and produced by Mark Yarm
- Follow Input on Twitter
- Follow Ray Wong on Twitter
- Follow Joshua Topolsky on Twitter
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.