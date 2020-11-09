Google’s new Chromecast rules / Should the movie theater die?

The new Chromecast with Google TV, a $50 streaming device, improves on earlier models with the inclusion of a remote control. It also comes with a slick new TV interface for discovering content. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong wrote a glowing review of the new Chromecast. He joins us to discuss.

And later: Due to the pandemic, movie theaters are shuttering. Blockbusters are getting shelved. Studios are scrambling to find their way. And all this could be a good thing. So argues Input editor in chief Joshua Topolsky in a recent piece for the site. He joins us to talk about his article.

On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about at-home video streaming and the future of the movie-going experience.

