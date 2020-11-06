How we grieve on Facebook / Don’t share suicide videos on social media

Saying goodbye to your loved ones is already hard enough, but that feeling is magnified online — especially when the news of someone’s death comes unexpectedly via apps like Facebook or Twitter. Rae Witte recently wrote an Input piece about how we process death on social media. She joins us to discuss.
And later: Sharing a video of a person’s suicide on social media doesn’t make you edgy. It makes you a piece of shit. So argues Input news editor Cheyenne MacDonald in a recent piece. She adds that platforms such as Facebook and TikTok need to get a handle on this problem. Cheyenne joins us to talk about this important issue.
On this episode of Input/Output, we explore the ways we deal with death online.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Mourning in public: When death comes to Facebook
- Sharing a video of a person's suicide doesn't make you edgy. It makes you a POS.
