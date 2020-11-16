The Pixel 5 vs. iPhone 12 night photo challenge / The perfect phone for 2020

Which new phone takes better night photos, Google’s Pixel 5 or Apple’s iPhone 12? Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong recently put them in a head-to-head test. He joins us to reveal the winner.
And later: Forget the iPhone 12! The hottest phone of 2020 is the BlackBerry Classic. It was made in 2014, doesn't have many working apps, and it totally rules, according to Input editor in chief Joshua Topolsky. He joins us to discuss.
In this episode of Input/Output, we talk about the newest smartphones and an ancient BlackBerry.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Pixel 5 vs. iPhone 12: Which takes better night photos?
- The hottest phone of 2020 is the BlackBerry Classic
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to Input/Output wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- We're hosted and produced by Mark Yarm
- Follow Input on Twitter
- Follow Ray Wong on Twitter
- Follow Josh Topolsky on Twitter
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.