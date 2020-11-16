The Pixel 5 vs. iPhone 12 night photo challenge / The perfect phone for 2020

Which new phone takes better night photos, Google’s Pixel 5 or Apple’s iPhone 12? Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong recently put them in a head-to-head test. He joins us to reveal the winner.

And later: Forget the iPhone 12! The hottest phone of 2020 is the BlackBerry Classic. It was made in 2014, doesn't have many working apps, and it totally rules, according to Input editor in chief Joshua Topolsky. He joins us to discuss.

In this episode of Input/Output, we talk about the newest smartphones and an ancient BlackBerry.

