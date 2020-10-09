The problem with Nike and Supreme drops / Make your sneakers levitate

Nike and Supreme continue to do limited-edition product drops because they only care about hype, not making you happy, argues Input news writer Ian Servantes. Those brands should take a lesson from Telfar, which favored accessibility over scarcity by putting its coveted Shopping Bag up for pre-sale. Ian joins us to discuss.

And later: Input senior editor Edgar Alvarez is weirdly in love with the Hypelev, a $250 display stand that makes your sneakers levitate. Edgar joins us to talk about the gadget, which harnesses the power of electromagnetic currents.

On this episode of Input/Output, we explore the hype-happy world of streetwear.

Read the original Input stories here:

Where to find us: