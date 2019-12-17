Jack Dorsey just unfriended Mark Zuckerberg... on Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't give us a way to edit tweets, but he's giving us another gift: he just unfollowed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Shots fired? Or this is larger commentary about their differing stances on political advertising? Can an Africa-based, decentralized Jack become the anti-Zuck? Does his team want him to do that?

Bad blood? — What will Zuck do? Finally log in to Twitter and unfollow Jack? Mark's account has been inactive since 2012 so unless this move motivates him on some visceral only-eat-what-you-can-kill level, we're thinking no.