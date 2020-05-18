Elon Musk's issues / Hyundai’s concept cars are becoming real

All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode #4: What is wrong with Elon Musk? / Hyundai’s concept cars are becoming real

Tesla CEO Elon Musk can’t stop saying dumb things. So argues Input editor in chief Joshua Topolsky in his blunt essay “What is wrong with Elon Musk?” Joshua joins us to explain. And later: Look out, Tesla. South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai reportedly will be bringing to market two of its concept electric vehicles – the pebble-like Prophecy and the equally beguiling 45. Input news editor Craig Wilson joins us to discuss. Read more on inputmag.com/inputoutput.

Read the original Input stories here: