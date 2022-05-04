Jackson Chen

Design

Hyundai’s Staria camper van looks like the ultimate glamping machine

One of the Staria Lounge Camper models includes practically everything you need to live on the road, while the other model can seat 11 people.

Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper
Hyundai

Vanlife has become a huge hit on social media, attracting those looking for a more transient lifestyle. There’s no shortage of people converting their Mercedes Sprinters and Ford Transits into full-time mobile homes.

But Hyundai is now offering a ready-to-go alternative. After releasing the Staria minivan last year, the Korean car maker amped up its utility and put out the Staria Lounge Camper in two versions.

Hyundai

Very vanlife

The four-seater version of the Staria Lounge Camper has all the bells and whistles you need for luxurious camping. There’s a kitchenette with a sink and fridge, two water tanks for fresh and gray water, electrical hookups, and plenty of space to sleep.

There’s even a 12.1-inch touchscreen command center next to the kitchen that controls lighting, temperature, and the pop-up roof. With all these features, there’s really no need to brave the elements in a tent.

Hyundai

Tap