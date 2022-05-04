Hyundai’s Staria camper van looks like the ultimate glamping machine

Vanlife has become a huge hit on social media, attracting those looking for a more transient lifestyle. There’s no shortage of people converting their Mercedes Sprinters and Ford Transits into full-time mobile homes.

But Hyundai is now offering a ready-to-go alternative. After releasing the Staria minivan last year, the Korean car maker amped up its utility and put out the Staria Lounge Camper in two versions.