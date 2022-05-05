Lego’s Vespa scooter set looks just as iconic as the real thing

Design
The 1,106-piece set pays homage to the classic Italian scooter and its instantly-recognizable look.
When talking about Italian vehicles, it’s hard not to immediately jump to mainstays like Lamborghini or Ferrari. Those legendary sports car brands have already gotten the spotlight with their own Lego sets.
Now it’s time for a more humble — but arguably just as iconic — brand to get the same treatment: Meet the Lego Vespa.
With Vespa recently celebrating its 75th anniversary, Lego worked with the Italian scooter brand to recreate the Vespa 125 model, which is inspired by the classic Vespa Piaggio from the 60s, except in brick form.