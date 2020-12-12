We rode Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 e-bike: Lose the leather, grab a latte

Easy riders
Less bat out of hell, more yuppie out of Starbucks.
... I met up with Aaron Frank, Serial 1's brand director (not pictured here, sorry Aaron), to test ride the brand's e-bikes around Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York.
He explained that Harley-Davidson started out in a shed in 1903 making motors. Had the tricycle, quad, or recumbent been the technological marvel of the time, it could just as easily have motorized those. But two wheels were en vogue and the company's first motor was actually intended for a bicycle. Soon motorcycles took off, though, and Harley-Davidson was ready to capitalize on the trend.