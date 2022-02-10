'Bioshock Infinite' designer finally explains Bread Boy lore and it's amazing

Cast your mind back to the halcyon days of 2013: GTA V was the biggest game in the world, Assassin's Creed was actually about assassinating people (sort of?), and BioShock was actually a name that people cared a lot about.

As Twitter user @instant_grat reminded us, BioShock Infinite's Burial at Sea DLC included one of the most memorable NPCs in gaming history: the Bread Boy. Well, thanks to that viral tweet, we now know the origins of this young baguette-loving gentleman, and it's honestly pretty funny.

Putting it together — As former Irrational animator Gwen Frey revealed on Twitter, you can chalk up Bread Boy to the usual problems of video game development, especially in the DLC stage: not a lot of time, and not enough resources.

"I was populating the Paris scene with 'chumps' (skeletal meshes of humans with no AI)," she wrote on Twitter. "I’d play a looping animation on a person, script some head-tracking or whatever, & request VO lines from the writers to flesh them out…We didn’t have a ton of resources for dlc so I was mostly reusing animations from the base game. I thought the Paris scene was too static & needed more motion, I but couldn’t afford another AI walking around."

Making it work — Frey further states that she wanted to add a character walking in a circle around the cylinder to make it feel more dynamic, but they didn't have that animation from the base Infinite game.

Instead, she decided to use a “dancing in a circle” animation from one of the game's more memorable scenes, but she couldn't get the animation to work with the children's character models. So, instead of a human partner, she decided to give the boy a baguette instead. "I figured if anyone asked I'd just say, 'bread is great, right?'" Frey says.