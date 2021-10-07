Gummy worms: Love ‘em or hate ‘em, you have to admit they’re something of a cultural icon. As one of the most popular connoisseurs of these sticky, squirmy treats, Trolli is an iconic brand in its own right, its neon packaging recognizable enough to spot from aisles away.

Trolli’s latest collab is perhaps its most adventurous yet. (Well, perhaps not more adventurous than when it tried out “roadkill-themed” gummies in the early-2000s.) Trolli has teamed up with Xbox to create a neon-and-black gummy worm-themed Xbox Series S. Let me say that again. A gummy worm-themed Xbox Series S. It’s just so fun to say.

“Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever with next-gen performance including lightning fast load times that pack a punch just like Trolli Crawlers when they wiggle their way across your tongue,” writes Marcos Waltenberg, director of Xbox’s global partnerships, in a statement. An incredible metaphor, all things considered.

The very limited-edition collaboration — there are only 20 available — is part of Xbox’s 20th-anniversary celebrations. It might just be the easiest way to get your hands on one of the new consoles.

All you have to do is buy some worms — Entering Trolli’s giveaway is very, very easy. As easy as running out to the nearest corner store and buying a package of sour gummy worms. Oh yeah, and make sure to save your receipt.

Then head to the Trolli Xbox landing page and upload a copy of your receipt — one receipt equals one entry into the sweepstakes. You’re actually allowed to do this once every day during the promotional period, which runs all the way until March 31, 2022. If you buy one pack of gummy worms every day, you can end up with a total of 175 entries. Of course, all those gummies will definitely add up to more than the cost of an Xbox Series S… but if you win you also get a console crawling with gummy worms as a reward.

All about the special editions — The console wars are always fierce fighting grounds for the biggest names in gaming. This year they’re even more complicated than usual, given that ongoing supply chain issues have made all next-gen consoles difficult to find.

One way Xbox is separating itself from the pack is by releasing lots of these special-edition consoles and controllers. The Halo Infinite console even includes Halo-themed boot-up sounds. Sony, meanwhile, has released special PS5 controller options but is more reticent to add themed consoles.

Given that both of Xbox’s new consoles have been very difficult to find on store shelves, entering to win one might just be the most efficient way to end up with a Series S. Worst case you’ll end up with a tasty, gummy treat. Or up to 175 bags of them.