If fresh rumors are to be believed, PlayStation 5 users will finally get the chance to bulk up their next-gen consoles' internal storage in the coming months. As reported by Bloomberg, anonymous Sony insiders confirmed new firmware upgrades will allow individuals to open their consoles and physically install larger-capacity SSDs, allowing them to vastly increase the storage capacity from the PS5's existing, factory-issued 825GB drive (of which 667GB is available for use).

Unfortunately, Sony execs are remaining tightlipped on the rumors. "As previously announced, we are working to enable M.2 SSD storage expansion for PlayStation 5. The timing has not been announced and details will be shared later,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

A welcome upgrade for the console — Owners have been champing at the bit to increase their PS5's storage capacity pretty much since day one, so the report that the day is finally drawing near is undoubtedly good news for many. While 667GB isn't terrible by any stretch, many PlayStation 5 games are hefty files in and of themselves.

The latest Call of Duty title, for example, requires about 133GB of space alone, and while that's certainly one of the largest games on the market, Bloomberg also notes that many other games routinely weigh in at around 40GB each, as well. That means that, as they stand currently, a PlayStation 5 can easily fill up quickly with only a handful of games and apps on its internal storage drive. And sometimes users have to remove games to install new ones, because the installation process can require even more space.

Internal fans are also slated for improvements — To deal with all those extra titles you'll soon be able to squeeze onto your console, Sony is also apparently readying new firmware updates that will improve PS5's internal fan performance. Plans for fan alterations were first announced back in October 2020, but logic points to the upgrades becoming available around the same time as the upgradeable SSD additions. As EuroGamer explains, each PS5 possesses a 120mm wide, 45mm thick double-sided air intake fan, controlled by temperature sensors inside the Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) and the mainboard, "and it's these fan control parameters Sony can tweak via online updates."