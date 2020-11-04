This wacky game about bread will make you laugh your guts out, and it's only $3 right now

British Bossa Studios is known for games like Surgeon Simulator 1 and 2, Worlds Adrift, Monstermind, and a few other titles that aren't groundbreaking or even addictively fun but they do have their odd charm.

One of their weirder games, I Am Bread on Xbox, is on sale for $3.24 — 75 percent off the regular price. What the hell is I Am Bread? A delightfully weird game about a slice of bread's journey to become toast.

Now, "toast" here can be used in a variety of ways. It's not just the slightly crispy bite you enjoy in the morning with your cup of coffee (preferably no sugar, no cream); it's also a hint at the slice's intense, dramatic, and frankly hilarious adventure from planet earth to outer space. Yes, your little slice of bread travels. The game is on sale for the next six days.

If you're feeling stressed out over the current political and social landscape, I Am Toast is the perfect way to unwind without becoming too invested. The whole concept of the game is so absurd (in a good way!).

Wait, this bread does what? — In the previous sales, Input has pointed readers to powerful RPG and FPS titles like Assassin's Creed and Doom Eternal respectively. But sometimes things don't need to be stuffed with hyper-detailed graphics to be enjoyable. Sometimes they don't even need a complex plot or a brooding protagonist set out to avenge him or herself in the face of massive mythical creatures. Sometimes a slice of bread is the perfect hero for the day.

In I Am Bread, your beginnings are humble. Your main abode is a plain kitchen, a rather boring lounge at times, but then things get fun. Whatever you do, you need to make sure that your slice does not become a victim to soggy mildew and other unfortunate outcomes that ruin the average sandwich.

All that matters, truly, is that your bread hero ends up in the toaster. It's a bunch of physics in eight suburban environments, except the outer space world, and requires some trial and error and a good deal of jam. In total, I Am Bread can be wrapped up in four hours — if you really want this slice to become a golden, gorgeous piece of toast.

