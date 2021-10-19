Xbox releases mini fridge based on viral tweet

Around a year ago when Microsoft was getting ready to release the Xbox Series X, the official Xbox Twitter account posted something fairly innocuous:

A picture for scale so that prospective buyers could get a sense of the next-gen console’s physical dimensions. That’s where the story should have ended, but earned media engagement tends to have a mind of its own. The above tweet managed to win something called #BestOfTweets Brand Bracket and, voila, the proof of concept refrigerator ended up being put into production and is now available to pre-order for the holidays beginning today.

In an official announcement, Microsoft provided some basic details about the fridge, namely that it will not be the same model as the six-foot, 400 lbs super fridge that was given to Snoop Dogg last October. Aside from sharing the same specifications as an NFL lineman, the super fridge was equipped with a feature known as “True 4k Eating.”

The mini-fridge that will actually be available to the public, meanwhile, was created in partnership with Ukonic! and is available for pre-order through Target (as it stands the fridge is currently sold out online). For $99.99 the appliance can be yours, but for those who missed out on the online release, they might be waiting for a bit. The fridge is only available through Target, at least during its first wave of production, and won’t hit the retailer until December.

The era of collectibles — Right now we’re in somewhat of a golden age for collectibles. Brands that are traditionally known for services or a specific product seem to be latching onto all sorts of partnerships for marketing purposes, even if they’re way outside their usual area of focus. Earlier this year T-Mobile made gin and PlayStation has been getting back into the sneaker world. Xbox itself is no stranger to releasing non-console-related items, dropping its own shoe through an Adidas collaboration and a line of hygiene products with Axe.

The Xbox mini-fridge doesn’t read as a gimmick, but the attention received through a product release that strays away from what the brand is known for certainly doesn’t hurt. The company plans on expanding regional availability for the fridge in 2022, suggesting a commitment to making the fridge an actual part of the Xbox family. Here’s a list of the specs, per the aforementioned release announcement:

The sleek matte-black tower holds up to 12 cans of your favorite beverage and has two shelves in the door, so you’ll be sure to have your favorite snacks at the ready. The front of the mini fridge also includes a USB port to charge devices and comes with a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go.