These are the best VR headsets you can buy right now

Give your gamer friends the gift of virtual escapism this holiday season.

It’s time to level up their gaming experience by introducing the fully immersive world of virtual reality. If you’re looking for a VR headset yourself, you can ditch the keyboard and mouse setup and forget about using a monitor. No more holding down W and mashing your left mouse click, instead you and your friend can swing lightsabers to follow the beat, journey into space together or revolt against the Combine’s occupation of Earth.

VR is still very much alive with companies like HTC releasing their latest high-end kit earlier this year and Sony teasing details about its second-edition VR headset for the Playstation. VR may have been in its infancy years ago, but the space has developed into a growing community with a decent library of games through Steam, Oculus Quest Store and more.

There are a handful of VR headsets at varying price points, but the best ones keep you focused on the game with crisp resolution, smooth controller tracking, and intuitive and ergonomic controls. After all, the last thing you want is for a VR headset to break that immersion. Here are our picks for the best VR headsets, accessories and games that will show you a whole different side of gaming.