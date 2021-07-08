Is the M1 iPad Pro the last tablet you’ll ever need to buy?

Reviews
Apple has made such a powerful iPad— future-proofed with the best display, performance, battery, 5G, and more — that you might not need another one anytime soon.
Apple recently updated the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with its mighty M1 chip, impressive mini-LED display technology, and this fall it’s getting iPadOS 15 with features like widgets, a new multitasking menu, Quick Note, and more.
Many people think the iPad Pro’s M1 chip — the same silicon in the M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac — is squandered on iPadOS. The consensus seems to be: The hardware is being held back by the software. Give us macOS.