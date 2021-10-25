Steelseries’ water-resistant keyboard survives the deadliest spills

Reviews
Steelseries’ Apex 3 TKL will make sure you aren’t crying over a glass of spilled milk — or any other liquids, for that matter.
In an age of multi-hundred-dollar price tags, custom-tuned switches, and designer-made keycaps, many mechanical keyboards still face one potentially crucial flaw: They can’t survive a spilled drink. Steelseries’ Apex 3 TKL is meant to respond to this problem.
The Apex 3 TKL retails for $45 and boasts an IP32 water-resistance rating, which means the keyboard is protected from any solid objects 2.5mm or larger (metal wires and tools, for example) and water from up to a 15-degree angle.