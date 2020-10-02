Adidas made its own Crocs and no, god, please, no

We here at Input support the "Mulement," a push for dudes to diversify their footwear game by exposing the butt of their ankles. Mules, clogs, and sandals are a stylish diversion from sneakers and are easy to slide on and off, making them an ideal choice as a house shoe or from when you need to quickly pop outside your home. We typically rejoice in brands starting to cater in this lane, but experimentation has gone oh so wrong over at Adidas.

The brand with three stripes has created its own version of Crocs with a rubbery clog filled ridden with holes in a pattern that looks like a tire in the black colorway. It is a monstrosity, an offensive suggestion to put on your feet. The faux Croc looks like a cheap knockoff, something you may find piled up with overtly fake Yeezys and other bootlegs on Canal Street. Either Adidas' honorable slides have suffered from addition or a Superstar has been pared down against its own will.

Adidas

There are so many better options — Why you would choose Adidas' Adilette Clogs over the brand's slides or a real pair of Crocs is beyond me. On top of baseline Crocs becoming en vogue, the brand that was once a punchline has been on fire this year with its collaborations. Over at Nike, they got the mule right with a pillowy new Offline silhouette that promptly sold out. And if you're looking for more options, you can never go wrong with the granola-favorite Birkenstock. Even Reebok, which is underneath the Adidas umbrella, has adopted the trend well with its revived Beatnik sandal that's almost impossible to find in stores.

Whatever route you take toward exposed foot enlightenment, avoid what Adidas has had the gall to put in front of us. The white version may be slightly better, but we by no means could recommend either pair. And a lowly $45 price tag may be tempting, but you'll be paying for it in your dignity.

Adidas

Adidas