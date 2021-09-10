Adidas’ ‘Mexico City’ Forum sneaker is inspired by traditional Mexican art

As Hispanic Heritage Month approaches, Adidas has revamped its popular Forum Low model to celebrate, converting its classic blue and white color scheme into a Talavera-inspired pattern. Traditionally seen on Mexican plates and pots, Talavera is mainly practiced in Puebla, where artists decorate ceramic pieces with colorful flowers and miscellaneous shapes.

Highlighted by Adidas’ new brand representative Juanpa Zurita — a Mexican content creator whose range spans from Vine to Netflix’s Luis Miguel: The Series — the sneaker was created to empower the next Mexican generation. “For the past few years, I have been on a mission to shine a positive light on Mexico with my content,” Zurita told Hypebeast about his Adidas partnership. “It made a lot of sense to kick off this great partnership through a shoe inspired by my city… the Forum is the continuation of the work done paving the way to show the world how Mexico has the power to create global influence.”

Materializing Mexican pride — Online, Adidas’ website claims its new Forum Low is “hecho de historia,” or “made of history,” flaunting its tribute to Mexican culture. The brand’s design strives to personify Mexican pride — a bold attempt — by fusing traditional and modern details together.

An all-white upper highlights Talavera-inspired Three Stripes, while the Forum’s ankle strap complements the artwork in a matching blue. On the tip of the strap, and across the shoe’s tongue, “Mexico” is written to proudly reaffirm wearers’ identities with every step. A translucent blue outsole finishes off the sneaker.

The simple makeup of the Forum Low allows wearers to truly make the shoe their own, which its campaign encourages. In the shots, Juanpa can be seen donning the sneakers across the streets of Mexico City, modeling the Forum in a family restaurant and alongside real Talavera tiles.

