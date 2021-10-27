Wearing Adidas’ Mark Suciu Gazelle: An awesome vintage-inspired sneaker

Adidas’ skating collaborations are underrated, and the brand’s newest co-branded sneaker proves it.

Adidas has unveiled another collaboration with professional skater Mark Suciu, who has been working with the brand since 2013. The athlete, who was gifted his own signature model back in 2015 — the Skateboarding Suciu ADV — is now revamping the Gazelle ADV sneaker.

Extra clean and college-inspired, the shoe references its ‘60s roots with a green suede upper and crisp cream leather accents that dress the Three Stripes, tongues, and heel tabs. Gold foil branding, which decorates many of Adidas’ skating collaborations, hit the tongue and side, highlighting the model name alongside Suciu’s surname. Gold Trefoil logos on the heel finish off the sneaker.

“The Gazelle is one of the most time-tested classics from Adidas,” Suciu said in a press release. “It feels like an extension of my foot. I forget about the shoe entirely and just think about my board. Since I’ve been a part of the team, adidas Skateboarding has helped me travel the world and given me the freedom and support to achieve so much of what I wanted to as a skateboarder. To be personally associated with the shoe, and by extension the legacy of the brand, is a huge honor.”

Suciu’s rework of the Gazelle makes it suitable for skating with textured midsoles and grippy outsoles. His chosen design, however, also makes the sneaker ideal for lifestyle wear — which myself, and most others, can relate more to. While the rest of the streetwear world fans over weird Yeezy silhouettes and over-the-top Nike collaborations, Suciu is giving us what we really need: A clean shoe that’s easy to style (and cop).

FRESH

Nike’s Air Force 1, Adidas’ Samba, and even Reebok’s Club C 85 sneakers all have something in common — they’re classic. Their black-and-white makeups are perfect for everyday wear, never labeled as boring and always heralded as clean. Despite a more modern green suede upper, Suciu’s Gazelle ADV fits right in with the traditional shoes.

Flashy sneakers can be fun, but styling an outfit around your shoes all the time can get tiring. In times like these, it’s crucial to have a pair of simple, go-to sneakers you can wear with anything. When styling this green suede sneaker, I wasn’t worried about the shade clashing with anything I put on. Like any two-toned colorblock design, the Gazelle added just the right amount of color to my outfit, accenting what I was wearing rather than overwhelming it.

Suciu’s Gazelle ADV is a classic design, but not a basic one. While it’s easy to style, it gives off more character than the black and white Samba, and isn’t considered a white girl staple like the Air Force 1. The green and cream shoe is simply timeless, referencing its ‘60s heritage and remixed with modern skate design.

RELIABLE

Functional features, added by Suciu to bolster his skating, only further separate the sneaker from the rest. A molded Adiprene sockliner gives feet more support, a Geoflex outsole enhances foot stability, and the shoe’s heightened foxing tape makes it more durable.

While I’m not planning on picking up skateboarding any time soon, the sneaker’s practical additions, particularly their molded sockliners, make them super comfortable. When Suciu described the shoes as an extension of his feet, he wasn’t kidding — and like Birkenstocks and Dr. Martens, I could easily see these sneakers molding to the shape of my foot, making them even more likely to star in my daily shoe rotation. And as someone who likes to wear their sneakers, rather than tuck them away for safekeeping, the durability of the suede upper is a plus.

Suciu’s Gazelle ADV is just a good sneaker. It’s got a classic design, durable build, and comfortable fit — what more could you ask for? With a reasonable price of $100, and free from the hype of Adidas’ other offerings, the shoe is also pretty accessible, especially for a collaboration. Most sizes are sold out on the brand’s website, but you can find pairs at a number of third-party retailers including skate shops.

Effortlessly cool, the Gazelle ADV will actually fit into your regular shoe rotation rather than sitting in the back of your closet. Trust, it won’t be going out of style anytime soon — but it’ll sell out pretty shortly.