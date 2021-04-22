Baby Yoda you will miss with this Adidas ‘Yoda’ Stan Smith sneaker

My infatuation with Baby Yoda since 2019 has been so strong I almost forgot an Adult Yoda exists. Today, that deflection of attention is no longer an issue, as Adidas introduces a Stan Smith worthy of Yoda’s grandeur.

The Yoda Stan Smith comes as part of Adidas’ “Stan Smith, Forever” line, which uses Primegreen material for more sustainable construction. Making it even more green is the very shade of Yoda’s skin used for the tongue logo and mustache. When you look closely at the latter element, you’ll see Yoda’s textured face staring right back at you from the heel — a detail that’s at once kind of creepy and awesome nerd bait. The Jedi Master also appears in place of Smith on the tongue with a face that says, “Fucks, this shoe does.”

Rounding out the nerdy details are “Do or Do Not” and “There Is No Try,” which are embossed in gold across the left sneaker — a message that’s easier said than done when it comes to copping choice kicks.

Adidas

More on the New Stan Smiths — Adidas’ new and environmentally improved Stan Smith line makes use of Primegreen, a recycled performance fabric with no virgin plastic, as well as a recycled rubber outsole.

Primegreen’s introduction came last year alongside Primeblue, which uses recycled Parley ocean plastic, and is part of Adidas’ commitment to begin using at least 50-percent recycled materials as of last year. By 2024, the brand plans on eliminating virgin plastics and polyeseter from all of its products — meaning we’ll see a lot more Primegreen and Primeblue across the board.

Adidas also recently unveiled an entirely different and even strange makeup for the Stan Smith “Mylo.” It’s constructed with what Adidas is calling “Unleather,” a material made from the root structure of mushrooms. The mycelium used to make the faux-leather can grow in just two weeks, and afterwords it’s treated with a properiety process, tanned, and dyed to look and feel just like the real thing.

Adidas Adidas Adidas