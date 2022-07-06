The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.

From past to present — Nike’s Sport Research Lab aided in the creation of the Air Jordan 37, with analytics helping to inform the three stages of jumping: crash, load, and launch. The crash phase refers to the instant deceleration of the jump or landing, which is then translated through the heel. Jordan Brand’s newest proprietary foam, Formula 23, works in tandem with the TPU molded heel and acts as a crash-landing pad. The new performance foam is billed as one of Nike’s most sustainable and is designed to be lightweight and responsive to the wearer.

Transfer of motion from the heel through the midfoot is manifested in the load phase. To aid in the motion, the sneaker uses a carbon fiber midfoot shank that hasn’t been used in the Jordan signature line since the Air Jordan 32. A Zoom Air Strobel unit is paired with an extra unit at the forefoot for double the support during the third and final launch phase. From positioning to liftoff, the sneaker prepares the wearer with a modern reimagination of reductive and reactive layers, whether they’re taking a step forward or jumping upward.

But that’s not all — The Air Jordan 37 will debut in two color schemes, a dark red “Beyond Borders” and an off-white “Hare.” Each draws its visual inspiration from past Jordan sneakers, specifically the Air Jordan 7, and the practice of West African basket weaving. Using a Leno weave method, the upper is woven with an Arkema yarn that’s both pliable and durable.

The color-blocked outsole is another reference to the Air Jordan 7. Extra support on the upper is limited to where it’s most necessary using a layered reduction philosophy. Sandal straps and ankle tape give more support and foot containment when on the court, which Nike compares to the strappy exoskeleton of the Huarache.

The Air Jordan 37 will release via Nike and select retailers in the “Beyond Borders” color scheme in September, with the “Hare” to follow in the fall. Only time will tell what basketball icons are bound to arise from the latest addition to the Jordan signature sneaker family.