Wearing the Jordan 5 'What The': A mix of greatest hits

Nike celebrates the sneaker's 30th anniversary with a flavorful style.
Like the Air Jordan 1, the AJ5 is one of Nike's most iconic sneakers.
And in 2020, 30 years after the silhouette's debut, the brand is giving sneakerheads a special edition of it called "What The," which mixes colors and materials from some of the best Jordan 5s that have came out over the past few decades.
The Jordan 5 What The combines details from non-OG colors — those that Michael Jordan didn't wear on the NBA court — including the AJ5 "Army Olive," "Green Beam," and "Quai 54."