Ambush's pink Nike Dunk High may be the brightest sneaker we see all year

It may be far too early to make any qualitative predictions, but we can confidently say Ambush and Nike are about to drop one of the brightest sneakers we'll see all year.

An all-pink version of Yoon Ambush's motocross-inspired Dunk High is slated to release next week, following the black and white pair that released in December. The Korean designer asked herself how she could make a sneaker that looks like it's moving, and she succeeded with a Swoosh that protrudes into the air and past the heel. This shoe in motion only sees the effect heightened in a "Lethal Pink" makeup that may just be the boldest colored sneaker since Kanye West's "Red October" Yeezy 2.

Nike

Dunks aren't going anywhere — No shoe was hotter in 2020 than the Dunk, and we shouldn't expect the hype to die down anytime soon. Whereas other major collaborators made their mark with fetching patterns or shaggy materials on the silhouette as we know it, Ambush tinkered with the shoe's proportions while taking inspiration from Japanese bike, car, and truck culture.

An inset heel and bulging, Ambush-branded heel stabilizer help put the Dunk somewhere between brutalist and space-age design. Throughout all the references points, it's motorcycles that stick out most, literally, through the Swoosh that looks like a tailpipe.

Ambush released an NBA apparel collection alongside the black and white Dunk consisting of tearaway pants, warmup jackets, and snug long sleeve shirts. In doing so, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets garms made Yoon the first female designer to collaborate with the league. She imagined the pieces through the lens of strong female characters from the '90s who wore men's clothing and also made sure that the Dunk would release in both men's and women's sizes.

Nike