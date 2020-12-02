Ambush's fiery Nike Dunk High shoe drops next week, along with an NBA collab

The devil works hard, but Yoon Ahn works harder. Following collabs with Converse and Beats, and Nike, the Ambush founder has now teamed up with the NBA, making her the first female designer to do so. The new collection, created in partnership with Nike, centers around the colors and logos of the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets — though the teams come from different sides of the country, both are influential in basketball and street style culture. We have high hoops for this capsule.

Nike announced that the upcoming Ambush Nike Dunk High would actually serve as part of this larger collection with the NBA. The unisex sneaker, which was first revealed in February, boasts a black and white color scheme, though it’s rumored Nike and Ambush have other shades in store. Let’s hope for one in the Lakers’ colors.

No sideline style — Like past designs, Ambush took something classic and completely revamped it through Yoon’s multidimensional point of view. On the inspiration for the collection, she said, “I thought of all these amazing and strong female characters from the ’90s who would come out in men’s clothes, and I wanted to see how we could carry that attitude, but bring in more feminine forms.”

Nike x Ambush

With that in mind, the staple of the collaboration is an iconic piece that’s long been a part of both basketball and street style culture. The tearaway basketball warm-up pant has been transformed into a seasonally-appropriate, insulated trouser complete with a playful, contrast-color double waistband. Its design aims to replicate the look of game shorts peeking out from under pre-game warm up suits. Two pairs are available, with one in a white and lavender colorway and the other a classic black and white.

Form-fitting long-sleeve tops revist classic NBA jersey aesthetics in metallic gold and silver shades. Their colors dictate their graphics, with the gold presenting a purple Lakers logo and silver repping the Nets with a simple “Brooklyn.” Two jackets, adorned with gigantic team wordmarks, match the warm-up pants and complete the uniform look.

Alongside signature Ambush detailing, Yoon also wanted to provide fresh styling to female basketball fans. “The project began with a conversation about making women feel proud to represent their favorite teams,” she said. “We were considering how to balance the culture of the sport without losing style.” Even if you’re not a Lakers or Nets fan, you have to admit this collection is definitely fire.

Nike x Ambush

Rounding out the collection is the Ambush approach to the Nike Dunk. To channel movement within the shoe’s design, Yoon used Japanese bike, car and truck culture as inspiration. The modified Dunk boasts an elongated and heightened form, with Swooshes extending beyond the heel to imitate tailpipes. Of course, its black and white colorway makes the shoe easy to style with any of the pieces from this collection.