Nigo taps A$AP Rocky for Human Made varsity jackets and hoodies

In commemoration of his 2018 album Testing, A$AP Rocky has teamed up with Human Made to release an apparel and accessories collection. Dubbed “Human Testing,” the capsule includes a varsity jacket, black denim jacket, hoodie, T-shirt, and trucker hat marked with a black and yellow color scheme.

The collaboration stems from musical project I Know NIGO, which serves as Nigo’s first album in almost 18 years. The Japanese designer — who founded both Human Made and BAPE, and currently serves as the creative director of Kenzo — boasts a lesser-known musical career which will soon include co-executive production from Pharrell Williams as well as features from Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Tyler, The Creator, and of course, A$AP Rocky. I Know NIGO will also feature Teriyaki Boyz, the Japanese hip hop group which Nigo serves as official DJ. Commemorative I Know NIGO tees will mark the album’s release on March 25, just prior to the launch of the “Human Testing” capsule.

Testing, testing... — Keeping A$AP’s own album theme in mind, the “Human Testing” collection takes on a black and yellow palette reminiscent of caution tape. Graphics of a crash test dummy, accented by checkered heart and target motifs, adorn the capsule’s tee and hoodie. “Human Testing” branding covers all pieces of the collection, including the varsity jacket, black denim jacket, and trucker hat. Branded pins accompany the former to add a bit of personalization to the simple outerwear.

Human Made

The “Human Testing” capsule sticks to a minimalist theme (and subsequent color scheme), something that speaks to both Nigo and A$AP’s previous design work. Throughout his career, Nigo has stayed faithful to old-school tailoring and clean lines, bringing a new sense of structure to streetwear. Rocky, who often endorses Nigo’s designs himself, brings a comparable minimalism to his work, achieving an effortlessly cool look whether he’s working with Mercedes-Benz or Vans.

Amidst a slew of tired collaborations — especially within the music space — Nigo and A$AP’s “Human Testing” capsule is timeless. Whether I Know NIGO lives up to the same status has yet to be seen. All styles from the “Human Testing” collaboration will be available exclusively on Human Made’s website starting March 26, following the release of I Know NIGO on March 25.