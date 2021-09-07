A$AP Rocky teases a Prada x Adidas luxury sneaker — and it looks amazing

Adidas and Prada seem to have another luxurious sneaker on the way, this time remodeling Adidas’ classic (and heavily marketed) Forum model. Rapper A$AP Rocky teased the collaboration on Instagram, styling the all-white shoe with a Prada suit and cheekily captioning the photo gallery “PRA-DI-DAS?”

Rocky’s low-top Forum hints at Adidas and Prada’s third sneaker together. About a year ago, the two brands debuted three pairs of $525 Superstars — with little justification for the price, other than Prada’s logo — and in July, they introduced a co-branded A+P Luna Rossa shoe, which infused Prada’s sleek design with Adidas’ sports technology. Yet with metallic details and branded pouches, the brands’ next sneaker will likely be the most coveted of their partnership, thanks to the rising popularity of the Forum and the inclusion of Prada’s famous triangle logo.

Pra-di-das — On Instagram, Rocky can be seen modeling the collaborative shoe in what looks like a child’s room, with action figures, miniature cars, and a Simon game sprinkled around the floor. The playful theme fits in with Adidas and Prada’s sneaker, which flaunts an upper just as chunky as some of the toys that surround it.

Fitting into the two brands’ past designs, the Forum Low sports a monochromatic upper, covering even its Three Stripes logo in white. Zippered Prada pockets — much like the ones seen on the luxury brand’s re-edition nylon bags — accent the shoe’s lace unit, adding more cushioning to the Forum’s plush tongue and allowing wearers to store small trinkets (or their wads of cash) within the sneaker.

A$AP’s photos don’t offer a good look at the side of the sneaker, but like Adidas and Prada’s Superstar, more branding may hit the lateral rear. Just the addition of Prada’s metal logo is enough to raise the price of the $90 Forum, however, and past co-branded models suggest the upcoming shoe will retail around $600. That’s an estimated $510 markup for a monochromatic Forum with an added pocket — although Prada’s work does guarantee a higher-quality sneaker.

A$AP Rocky

A Rocky release — Rocky’s Instagram tease promises a slew of hypebeasts and casual luxury fans alike will be after Prada’s Forum Low, although it doesn’t clarify when the shoes are set to release. Seeing as Adidas and Prada only released their A+P Luna Rossa sneaker in July — 10 months after their Superstar debut — we could still be waiting months for the Forum.

A$AP’s celebrity status, as well as his close friendship with Raf Simons (co-creative director of Prada), means his pair is likely one of the first to be seeded out. And with the rapper’s own Vans collaboration already released — some surprisingly still available online — Rocky can now focus on flaunting his luxurious Pra-di-das sneakers on social media, hyping up the shoes until they launch.