Awake NY's paint-splattered Crocs are an ode to NYC’s local artists

Sometimes a solid DIY or custom project is better than any overhyped and overpriced release. New York-based Awake NY is honoring those “artisans, craftspeople, and makers” in its second sentimental collab with Crocs. In partnership with Footlocker, the comfy footwear brand and streetwear label created a pair of foam clogs that looks like they’ve been worn through hours of studio creativity — and that’s the beauty of it.

The messier, the better — Set on a pair of Classic Clogs, the shoe uses a shade of creamy off-white as its base and splatters multi-color paint across its exterior. It comes with special Jibbitz that spell out the Awake NY brand name, as well as a floral and bunny graphic from its Spring 2022 collection.

The clogs aren’t just a reflection of Awake NY’s overall design motifs, they’re actually inspired by a wardrobe staple from its founder Angelo Baque’s own closet. “The design pays homage to my favorite pair of pants, which were custom-made by a very dear friend of mine,” he said in the press release. “I’m in awe of those who work with their hands, especially in today’s times. That’s why I chose to highlight local artisans and spaces for the campaign.”

Awake NY Awake NY Awake NY

New York’s finest — Drawing influence from the local art community in New York City, three studios are highlighted throughout the campaign: Brooklyn Clay, Brooklyn Blooms, and Processa. The first is a ceramic studio that offers various classes, programs, and internships, while the second is a Brooklyn florist inspired by fashion, art, and nature. Processa is an Afro-Latina-owned media space in Queens that centers on the narratives of people of color.

Awake NY is no stranger to using its platform as a method of meaningful storytelling. Its last collab with Crocs delivered a “Home is where the heart is” message to offer encouragement to all the family ties — either by blood or otherwise — that were made and strengthened during the pandemic. Apparel won’t be joining the release like it did for the previous, but one of the great things about being an artist is you can create something beautiful no matter what you’re wearing.

Because art and craftsmanship transcend age, class, and other limitations, Baque paired his vision with Crocs’ utility to make a shoe that can be worn and enjoyed by everyone of all ages. Children’s sizes are priced at $45, while the adult iteration runs at $70.

It’s available now on the Awake NY website and physical stores, but will release on May 27 via Footlocker’s website and stores. Or, if you’re feeling particularly inspired, brush some paint on your own Crocs for your own tribute to DIY and customization.