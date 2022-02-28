Bad Bunny’s Adidas Response CL dad shoe gets dipped in yellow gold

Bad Bunny is staying busy teasing more of his Adidas collab. After debuting the shoe in white, the Latin superstar is now showing off another version of his Adidas Response CL — and this one is covered in yellow gold hues.

The shoe takes the same construction as its white counterpart, with a chunky dad shoe appearance that makes it instantly desirable. It also maintains its comfy fit thanks to the adiWear and adiPRENE sole unit, truly solidifying it as a highly wearable silhouette.

@karri-30

Bunny or bumble bee? — While the previous version was more minimal and reflective of the current neutral color palette trends, this yellow one is a lot more representative of Benito’s experimental style. Different shades of yellow, from pastel to a highlighter neon, cover the shoe from heel to toe. It’s a bold addition to El Conejo Malo’s existing colorful Adidas collabs in pink, yellow, and brown. Hits of black and red serve as contrast on this Response CL, and the Adidas Three Stripes are covered in silver.

Said to be inspired by ice cream, the sneaker may also be a nod to the “melting” temperatures of Benito’s native Puerto Rico. More of Bad Bunny’s signature branding like “El Ojo” (third eye) appears on the heels and packaging.

Running the show — Benito’s yellow kicks were first seen on stage at his El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo tour, which is running for the next few weeks. As of now there’s no official release information for the sneaker, but given its ice cream-like motifs, it may see a summer release. One thing’s for sure: everything Benito touches turns to gold, and his yellow Adidas Response CL is no exception.