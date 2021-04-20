Beats’ Studio3 wireless headphones get a streetwear makeover from Psychworld

Streetwear brand Psychworld has delved into the music world alongside Apple’s Beats. Lending its style knowledge to the headphone brand, Psychworld has applied a digi-camo pattern to Beats’ iconic Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, with an underlying black makeup contrasted by radioactive green detailing. The limited-edition headphones will drop next to equally exclusive tees, hoodies, and hats.

This stylish collaboration launches just after Beats’ partnership with Tokyo-based fashion label Ambush. Together, the two worked on a special edition pair of the Powerbeats 4 wireless earbuds that glow in the dark, a feature that made its way onto a Beats product for the first time ever. While Beats’ newest collaboration is just as green — but not as luminous — it marks another step closer to headphones becoming a fashion accessory.

Not an NFT, just digitally-inspired — Like most streetwear partnerships, the limited edition over-ear headphones come decorated with tons of branding. Psychworld’s logo is proudly stamped across the headband, while signature Beats “b” markings sit on the sides. A neon green digi-camo design takes over the rest of the headphones, giving them a more streetwear look.

Beats

As for the actual streetwear, Psychworld and Beats have created a range of hoodies, T-shirts, and hats all boasting the same bright green print. Luckily, the apparel is slightly more understated than the headphones, allowing them to be worn together.

Both the headphones and apparel are modeled by Cactus Jack Record artist Don Toliver to celebrate the team up of the audio and style brands. In the campaign imagery, Toliver can be seen jamming out in his Psychworld x Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, while donning an all-black hoodie with a digi-camo “Psychworld” spellout on the chest. The artist is just the latest to partner with the brand, with Psychworld already touting promotion from Drake, Lil Yachty, and Skepta.

Beats

“This project with Beats has been in the works for a while, and we’re thrilled to be able to finally reveal it to everyone,” said the creators of Psychworld in a press release. “We’re so inspired by music, and so it’s been amazing to partner with Beats as well as one of our favorite artists who truly embodies what Psychworld is about.”

Dropping this week — If you’re interested in embodying that same vibe — or simply like the digital look of the collection — you can cop the headphones and apparel on April 22 at 12 p.m. ET. The capsule launches at Psychworld’s website, RSVP Gallery, and SSENSE Canada, for those abroad. Prices haven’t been announced yet, but Beats’ Studio3 Wireless headphones usually retail for around $350, and the apparel will most likely fall between $100 to $200. Just know that if you score a piece of the collection, you’ll actually look as good as the music makes you feel.