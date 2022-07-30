From Nike to Gucci: Here are the virtual fashion worlds you should explore

Style
Whether you’re an experienced NFT collector or new to the metaverse, there’s a digital realm for everyone.
Digital worlds aren’t just for gamers anymore. Web3 is ripe with immersive fashion experiences including mini-games, digital clothing, and virtual exclusives. Chances are your favorite fashion brands have already joined the metaverse — Nike, Gucci, and Adidas are just a few of the companies offering their own virtual experiences.
Many of the virtual worlds are hosted on easy-to-navigate platforms like Roblox and Fortnite and focus on community-oriented experiences. Others even boast their own NFTs that can be redeemed for physical goods. Check out these seven branded digital spaces to find what experience is right for you.