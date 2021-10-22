The absolute best workwear jackets you need for fall

If you let certain people tell it, wearing workwear as someone who doesn’t engage in manual labor is an act of stolen valor. To that, we say, “Bah!”

A large swath of menswear derives from military-issue garments, and the world of blue collar work also has plenty to offer even if your job consists of clacking a keyboard. Case and point: the chore coat, a durable piece of outerwear with plenty of easily accessible pockets and a price point that you don’t have to break the bank for.

You’re just as likely to see the chore coat on someone at your local hardware store as you are in paparazzi photo, and to encourage this cross-pollination we’ve put together some of favorite that you can pick up right now. It’s the outer layer to toss on in the fall, and if you plan on beating it up, more power to you.

Dickies Reworked Chore Coat ($100)

Dickies

How could we not start with Dickies? While keeping true to its core customer base, the nearly 100-year-old workwear brand has also embraced its more stylish consumer in recent years. This piece is elevated with corduroy pockets and a bandana-print lining that’ll make you want to wear it open at all times.

Stüssy Cord Callar Canvas Chore Jacket ($170)

Stüssy

White would be a no-go if you were planning on doing dirty work, which makes this corduroy-collared chore coat feel so wrong its right.

Canoe Club x OrSlow Denim Coverall ($455)

Canoe Club

There’s plenty of room to live in with this 1950’s-style coverall made out of choice Japanese denim that pushes the boundaries of what’s considered workwear.

Tombogo Convertible Chore Coat ($200)

Tombogo

Is it a coat or a shirt? Tombogo says why not both with detachable sleeves to boost versatility.

PS by Pauk Smith Khaki Linen Chore Jacket ($275)

Ssense

Linen ensures this will be the softest chore coat to ever grace your body.

Workaday Utility Jacket ($350)

Nepenthes NY

Workaday is a workwear brand under the same Nepenthes umbrella as Needles, Engineered Garments, and South2West8. Their olive utility jacket bridges workwear and military gear with cheeky graffiti printed all over.

Levi’s Brisbane Chore Coat ($190)

Ssense

Come for the mix of canvas and cord, stay for the welt pockets.