The 6 best zip-off cargo pants for unpredictable spring days

Let’s start by addressing what might be an existing philosophy for some: Zip-off cargo pants used to be a complete non-starter. You may have in mind the khaki joints one could easily find at Kohl’s, but today’s convertible cargo pants are on a whole ‘nother level.

Thanks in large part to the recent gorpcore movement, the pants-and-shorts combo has gotten a serious upgrade. What was once a serious fashion faux pas has been made legitimately cool and requires you to sacrifice nothing stylistically when it comes to utility. This distinct category of pants may come particularly handy in spring, when one day alone might see you in 45- and 50-degree weather.

To help keep you ready for unpredictable weather, we’ve put together the coolest zip-off cargo pants we can find. You’ll get even more use out of them if you’re into outdoor sports, but a normal day in the months ahead will likely call for a quick change on the amount of leg coverage you need.

Made out of at least 75-percent recycled nylon, these pants with a built-in belt are durable with a roomy fit, perfect for a wide range of activities.

Sizing is limited to L and XL on these stunning and lightweight cords, but 18 East is adamant that you should size up. We agree, because the way these will hang off your legs are *chef’s kiss*.

Bleached black cotton and an assemblage of heady graphics make for one far-out pair of pants that should also be extra cozy.

There aren’t a whole lot of bells and whistles here, but Stüssy shows why it’s one of the most consistent forces in streetwear with what should be your new favorite pant.

Gramicci’s pants have been adopted by more than just climbers because of their durability and range of motion. Here, they’re rendered in a ripstop nylon that’ll stand even tougher to what you might put them through.

The light color on these may just ensure you can hold out from shorts conversion in higher temperatures. One hundred percent recycled fabrics are treated with DWC for moderate weather protection.