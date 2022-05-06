Clot’s ‘Jade’ Air Jordan 5 sneaker looks a lot like the Nike Air Yeezy

Clot has teamed up with Nike again to create a glow in the dark sneaker. Following its previous (and equally futuristic) Dunk, the Hong Kong label plans to drop its own version of the Air Jordan 5 Low. Green “Jade” details throughout the shoe celebrate the brand’s Chinese roots — but the color scheme is also a dead ringer for the Nike Air Yeezy 1 “Blink” and Air Yeezy 2 “Solar Red.”

“Jade is a prized symbol of China not only for its beauty and durability, but also for its artistry,” Clot said in its announcement. The brand’s founder and creative director, Edison Chen, added to this sentiment: “[Jade is] heritage and tradition infused with greatness. A truly shining example of the essence of a Clot x Jordan Brand collab.”

Extravagant kicks — Black satin has been elegantly draped across the upper, contrasted by bold red laces, lining, and tongue piping. The red details reference the red strings often worn with jade accessories, and accordingly are accented by jade-inspired ornaments and beads at the sides of the laces.

Jordan Brand Jordan Brand Jordan Brand Jordan Brand

Beneath the black satin upper lies caging, which in the light appears yellowed but glows in the dark. The same effect has been applied to the shoe’s outsole, while matching embroidery towards the heel of the shoe depicts the number “23” in Chinese characters.

A whole fit — To accompany the elevated Jordan 5, Clot and Jordan Brand have also crafted apparel. A matching hoodie and sweatpant set features a pattern including both label’s branding, decked out entirely in mint green. Red laces and jade-inspired embellishments elevate the pieces beyond your typical sweatsuit.

A T-shirt completes the collection, boasting a design most fitting with the AJ5. Graphics by the neckline give the illusion of multiple jade necklaces, with motifs from Clot, Nike, Jordan Brand, and Air Jordan making up the charms.

Jordan Brand Jordan Brand Jordan Brand

The full collection, including Clot’s Air Jordan 5 Low, will drop on the Juicestore website on May 14 — but there may be an earlier chance at grabbing the celebratory sneaker. A raffle for the collaboration will open on May 10 and run until May 12 via the same website, giving sneakerheads an opportunity to snag a pair of the kicks before anyone else. Winners of the raffle will still have to pay retail price for the AJ5 — a cool $200 — but that cost surely rivals the inevitable marked-up prices of the resale market. And even that price is paltry to what Air Yeezys sell for today.