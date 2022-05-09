Dior's $1,000 hiking sandal is casual luxury at its finest

If the traditional outdoor sandal lineup just isn’t cutting it for you, maybe Dior’s latest summer shoe option is just what you’re looking for. The luxury house is hopping on the hiking sandal trend with its funky and functional H-Town iteration.

Dior has been contributing to the casual footwear category across the board. Most recently, the label announced a collaboration with Birkenstock that’ll bring its Dior Oblique print and floral embroidery to “the mulement.”

Perfect for the bougie hikers — The sandal, available in either black or beige, uses a mix of different materials including nubuck calfskin and climbing rope that provides support and function while on a trek. Technical fabric provides a soft and supportive footbed made with welded construction, while straps near the ankle are padded, buckled, and fully adjustable. From the forefoot to the toes, the shoes implement a complex array of outdoor-ready utility cords, similar to those used by mountain climbers.

Branding is kept to a minimum, with subtle hits of “Dior” on the insole and midfoot, while the traditional “CD” logo sits on the straps’ buckles. Although Dior is known for its quality materials and luxe aesthetic, the shoes are probably more fit for a hike to the country club than on the Appalachian Trail. Dior also suggests how to put a full outfit together, saying the sandals “can be worn with Bermuda shorts or jeans” in its product description.

Let your toes be free — It may be more practical (and cost-effective) to just buy a solid pair of boots for those longer hikes, but hiking sandals really aren’t a totally unreasonable choice either. They still offer traction, when made correctly, and often dry quicker than heavy boots or soggy socks. Teva and WHO have solid pairs, in addition to many others, and adding the H-Town to your outdoor footwear is an easy way to look more put together in the great outdoors.

Dior’s H-Town sandal is available now on the Dior website as well as at its boutiques. But even as casual luxury, it is still luxury nonetheless and retails for approximately $1,000. If you’re considering the splurge, you might as well get some $520 sporty Dior socks to go with it.