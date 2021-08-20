Drake’s OVO brand celebrates Canada with University of Toronto apparel

Drake — otherwise known as 6-God — constantly shows love for his Toronto hometown through his lyrics, and this time he’s taken his dedication to a new level. To further celebrate Canadian excellence, the rapper’s October’s Very Own (OVO) brand has collaborated with University of Toronto to create a co-branded collection including varsity jackets, rugby polos, fleece pants, and more.

All pieces were designed and manufactured in Canada, and proudly bear OVO’s owl logo and University of Toronto’s maple leaf motif. A campaign video further cements national pride, starring Kylie Masse — a four-time Olympic medalist and UofT alumna — and scored by Canadian composer Chilly Gonzales. To tie it all together, the campaign was shot around the university’s campus.

Canada campus essentials — Most of the collaborative capsule’s pieces are ones you would see on a college campus: Varsity jackets, rugby polos, and co-branded sweats all feature University of Toronto’s red maple leaf logo, highlighted by a large “T.” OVO’s owl label is less visible — the collection is meant to celebrate Canada, anyway — appearing on quarter-zip collars, in the upper corner of rugby polos, and on a tote bag that reads, “same city, same friends.”

Running through the 6 with my OVO OVO OVO OVO OVO

A navy varsity jacket with white sleeves acts as the staple piece of the capsule. Boasting both OVO’s logo and University of Toronto branding, the jacket also references the class of ‘08. It’s not clear who graduated then — Drake never attended the University, and in that year he was wrapping up Degrassi filming — but the outerwear is a classic nonetheless.

Back to school shopping — Other campus essentials, like basketball shorts, fleece sweatpants, baseball hats, and OVO-branded socks wrap up the collection, offering an iteration of Canadian pride for any outfit. Despite the red, white, and blue colors of the capsule suggesting an alternative national pride, they nod towards UoT’s signature shades.

As Masse wrote on Instagram, the OVO collection will help her “forever” rep the university’s varsity blue. She even does so in the campaign video, modeling a co-branded sweatshirt alongside one of her recent Olympic medals.

The exclusive OVO x University of Toronto collection is available at OVO’s website, as well as UoT’s campus bookstore. Better stock up on your school supplies now — varsity jackets included.