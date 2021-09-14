eBay is giving away 25 super exclusive sneakers to resellers

eBay is continuing its efforts to bring back sneakerheads to its platform by encouraging them to do business as usual. Beginning today with its “Inside Drop” promotion, eBay is giving away 25 sneaker grails to sellers who list a pair of shoes for $100 or more. Each sneaker up for grabs was released as a “friends and family exclusive,” making them among some of the rarest of the rare.

The giveaway will include last year’s highly coveted Nike SB x Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” along with its limited-edition packaging shaped like a tub of ice cream. The friends and family box nearly doubles the sneaker’s value on the resale market, with the more exclusive version commanding nearly $2,000 on various resale platforms.

Fragment’s Air Jordan 1 “F&F,” differentiated by a black logo stamp instead of blue, is another of the prizes along with a “friends and family” pair of Pharrell’s Adidas NMD Human Race Trail.

To enter, sellers must list a pair of sneakers for $100 or more between today and 11:49 p.m. ET on September 24. They then must share a photo of the sneakers on Twitter or Instagram with their eBay user ID, tag eBay, and include the hashtag #ebayinsidedrop. Winners will then be notified in the following weeks, and the first 1,000 sellers to make a listing within 48 hours of today will win a $25 eBay gift card.

eBay wants you back — In the earlier days of sneaker collecting, eBay was the primary digital outlet for purchasing kicks. The company eventually lost its hold with the emergence of dedicated sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT, which took over a market estimated to be worth $30 billion by 2030.

In an effort to get back into sneakerheads’ good graces, eBay has begun to tailor its services toward buyers’ and sellers’ needs. Last year, eBay removed seller fees for all sneakers sold for $100 or more — a seriously enticing move when competitors can charge up to 10 percent in transaction fees in addition to payment processing. The company has also rolled out independent authentication for all sneakers sold at the same price range, the most important service of all in the market.