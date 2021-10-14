Finally, Crocs slippers for your Bitmoji avatar

Crocs have infiltrated every corner of the fashion industry, racking up collaborations with Balenciaga and even prompting Yeezy fans like Kendall Jenner and Kanye West to switch out their Foam Runners for Classic Clogs. Now, the footwear company plans to take its polarizing shoes online through its first-ever global partnership with Bitmoji — ensuring you’ll never live a day without being reminded of Crocs.

Already, Crocs has reported its most successful quarter yet, boasting revenue of $641 million. Exclusive collaborations have bolstered the slipper’s hype and accompanying demand has fueled copycat Crocs designs. The rubber clog brand has finally hit its peak, just in time for Croctober — a very real celebration of Crocs slippers which only reinforces their massive popularity.

Croc Nation — For the entire month of Croctober, the brand plans to host new digital and in-store activations that recognize and commemorate its fans. Many of the digital installations will be available to Croc fans worldwide, in a “bold and colorful way” authentic to Crocs, a press release promises.

“We have some of the most incredible fans who want to be an active part of our community and engage with us in a meaningful way, and Croctober is an homage to that,” said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer for Crocs, in a press release. “Everyone in Croc Nation knows that Croctober is actually the most wonderful time of the year! There’s no better time to Come As You Are and we can’t wait to celebrate with our fans... all month long!”

Digital digs — Through the brand’s partnership with Bitmoji, fans will be able to dress their digital avatars in a collection of Crocs shoes, complete with Jibbitz charms. Crocs’ Classic Clog will be offered in 11 color schemes, as well as adventurous prints like the Beach Dye Clog, Printed Camo Clog, and more. The digital range also includes three Croc shoes accessorized with some of the brand’s most popular Jibbitz. Snapchatters and Bitmoji users can start rocking their Crocs online beginning on October 13.

For those without Snapchat and Bitmoji — or simply wanting more Crocs content — the brand plans to host Crocs Trivia on its social media channels and in select retail stores throughout the month. And as the “Croc Nation” celebrates, fans of the rubber slippers are encouraged to share pictures of their Crocs on social media, with the chance of receiving giveaway items or better yet, a feature on Crocs social media pages. If you weren’t sick of the brand’s Classic Clog yet, trust it’ll be a long month ahead.