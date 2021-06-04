Diplo’s glow-in-the-dark Crocs are a wild psychedelic trip

Whether you’re a Crocs enthusiast or would “rather die” than wear rubber clogs, there’s no denying the footwear has taken over the fashion world. Celebrities like Bad Bunny, Post Malone, and Justin Bieber have all collaborated with the brand, bringing their own designs (and fans) to the market. No one has gone as wild on the clog as DJ Diplo, however, whose newest partnership with Crocs features a glow-in-the-dark psychedelic theme complete with 3D mushroom Jibbitz.

Granted, the groovy rubber sandals are on-brand for Diplo, who is partial to rainbow tie-dye and admittedly a Crocs aficionado. “I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I’m stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them too,” said Diplo in a press release. “Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs and the 3D, light up, and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could’ve imagined,” he added.

Crocs go to Wonderland — Daring to go where no other collaborator had gone before, Diplo debuted two takes on Crocs’ popular silhouettes. A two-strap yellow sandal — which marks Crocs’ first collaboration on the new style — comes decked in a yellow, orange, and blue paint swirl pattern and is topped with glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz, one of which bears Diplo’s name.

Crocs

Diplo’s iteration of the classic clog, on the other foot, features psychedelic swirls of blue, pink, and yellow, and comes with wild 3D mushroom Jibbitz charms that light up and glow in the dark — perfect for the comeback of festival season, or the continuation of at-home dance parties. Consider the trippy look a Gen Z rendering of the Grateful Dead Crocs.

Here’s how to cop the Crocs — Set to release exclusively via the Crocs website on June 8, the Diplo x Crocs partnership is decently affordable for a celebrity collab, with the DJ’s classic clog retailing for $70 and his classic sandal remix costing $50. Eager fans can get their hands on the Crocs before anyone else, though, by joining Mad Decent’s Twitch channel at 8 p.m. ET on June 3 — there, Diplo will be performing and giving away 1,000 pairs of his Crocs to those that tune in.

Let’s hope there’s enough stock to go around: Much like Justin Bieber and Post Malone’s partnerships, there’s no doubt Diplo’s Crocs will sell out in minutes. Their drop will inevitably be as chaotic as the Crocs themselves.