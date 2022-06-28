Even if an athlete’s talent comes from within, having quality athletic gear doesn’t hurt. Thus comes a new venture from sports legends Derek Jeter and Wayne Gretzky known as Greatness Wins, a premium sportswear brand made by athletes, for athletes.

The brand sprouted from UNTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono’s frustration with finding quality athletic wear that felt great and fit better. So with the help of three iconic athletes also including ballet dancer Misty Copeland, the team is set to prove that greatness does win — when you have the right thing to wear.

Enlisting the greats — The brand’s creation draws on the experience and expertise of its three athlete partners, each of which are among the all-time greats in their respective sports. Jeter and Riccobono are using their combined business knowledge to push the venture, Copeland is leading the brand’s women’s line, and Gretzy is taking over its golf division (and not hockey, where he’s known as “The Great One.”)

For now, the brand’s offerings are limited to men’s and golf attire, with the women’s line to follow next year. Loose and athletic shorts, t-shirts, polos, tanks, and long sleeves are offered in a range of color options and stitched with Greatness Wins logos. Quarter-zip pullovers and tie-string joggers comprise the colder weather options, and three crewneck socks round out the capsule to be paired with your sneaker or slide of choice.

One of the main goals for Greatness Wins was to create apparel that can actually withstand the lifestyle and performance of an athlete without compromising quality. Thanks to technical fabrics and sustainable materials, the pieces are guaranteed not to rip, pill, or lose their shape — even after a wash cycle. They also wanted to stay away from the athleisure trend, instead creating pieces that wear as comfortably as a Nike or Adidas tracksuit but perform better.

Earth first— Erring on the side of sustainability, the collection is eco-forward in materials and practices alike. Through Fair Trade’s Fair and Safe supply chain initiatives, the brand “invests in the livelihoods of over 1,500 workers.”

98 percent of the base materials are Bluesign or Oeko-Tex certified, meaning harmful chemicals and dye are kept out of waterways and away from your skin. 80 percent of the collection’s shorts are made using recycled fibers like polyester for an equivalent of 21,930 plastic bottles. The recycled materials help lower the brand’s greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70 percent, compared to virgin polyester.

You can shop Greatness Wins’ sportswear on their website now, which ranges from size small to 3XL. Prices also range from $15 to $118, leaving room in any budget to tap into your greatness.