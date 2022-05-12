How to dress like boss babe Kylie Jenner for under $100

Style
Get the business mogul’s street style look with these eight affordable pieces.
Out of all the Kardashians and Jenners, Kylie Jenner may just be the most trend-forward. Since her “King Kylie” era, the influencer has leaned heavily into street style with oversized sweatsuits, graphic tees, and an impressive collection of Nike sneakers — the latter of which comes easy thanks to her relationship with constant collaborator Travis Scott.
Kylie even brought a streetwear feel to the Met Gala with an Off-White wedding dress and matching baseball cap veil. And while the look didn’t land her on any best-dressed lists, it certainly showcased her personal style. Channel the same energy with these eight pieces, all available for less than $100.