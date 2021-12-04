How to dress like cool guy Justin Bieber for under $100

Style
The singer is famous for many things, but his style often goes overlooked. These eight affordable pieces will help you get that swag, swag, on you.
Justin Bieber, once known for his excessive bang and snapback combo, has slowly redeemed himself in the fashion industry. Collaborations with Crocs, paparazzi photos in Yeezy, and a closet full of Supreme, Nike, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, and of course, his own line Drew House show the Biebs has moved on from purple tracksuits to hyper iterations.
Sure, Justin’s style may seem a little clout chasing — he’s definitely partial to branded puffers and his Dior Jordans — but the singer elevates his skate-bro look with tailored trousers, leather mules, and a massive collection of hats. With these eight pieces under $100, you can get the same laidback look without his stylists and massive budget.