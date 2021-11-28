Madhappy's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' merch puts Larry David all over your body

Madhappy, the perpetually optimistic streetwear brand, is turning to TV’s favorite misanthrope for its latest collaborative capsule. Larry David young and old stars in the Curb Your Enthusiasm collection launching today to take your attention away from Black Friday.

Curb’s 11th season has brought a sudden turn to streetwear, as Madhappy’s collab comes just a month after KITH locked down Larry David and Co. This latest collection keeps things clean and simple for Curb fans — and without the dreaded KITH logo to weigh it down.

A standard array of hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, and T-shirts are adorned by David’s likeness, while a small run of accessories take on the Curb Your Enthusiasm logo. It’s all low-risk fare, but the range of basics will hold up the standards of even someone as fickle Larry David.

Dome pieces — David’s distinguishingly bald head appears in outline on the back of a varsity jacket fit for cast a crew, while a photo from his Saturday Night Live days is used for a heather grey hoodie. Curb’s season 11 logo with Larry’s “meh” face superimposed onto the earth also appears on T-shirts and crewnecks — but the best image of all has to be a portrait of David sitting on his stairs used for an additional sweatshirt.

On the accessory front, a dad cap perfect for hiding hair shortages joins crew socks with the show’s long-running logo. Mugs also feature photos of David looking older and older, perfect for enjoying that morning cup of spite coffee.

All of the Curb gear is available now through Madhappy’s website, with prices starting at $25 and topping out at $195 for the side-pocket hoodie. All in all, we’d have to say the garms are prettay, pretttay, prettay good.